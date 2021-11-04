The Tennessee Department of Health plans to make Covid-19 shots available to children ages five to 11 immediately, following this week’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children in that age range.
While young children often have milder illness than adults, outbreaks in this age group are common, can disrupt home and family life, and can lead to spread in the general community, including those at high risk of severe disease, health department representatives said.
“The approval of the Covid-19 vaccine for pediatric patients further bolsters our efforts to combat the spread of the virus and continue to put an end to this pandemic,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “As a pediatrician and parent, I trust the science. This is an exciting opportunity to vaccinate our younger population and protect not only our children but also our loved ones and those with whom they have contact.”
It is anticipated this vaccine will be widely available across the state in the coming days as vaccine distribution ramps up throughout the country. Many local health departments in Tennessee began vaccinating children ages five-11 years on Wednesday.
Parents seeking the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for their child should visit vaccines.gov for availability. When making an appointment, parents of individuals under the age of 18 should select a Pfizer vaccine appointment time. Parents can also call their local health department to check availability and schedule an appointment.
Individuals may also schedule an appointment with a local vaccine provider, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and other sites, by visiting vaccines.gov. For more information regarding vaccine recommendations for children and guidelines from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html.
Covid numbers
The Covid-19 spike that began in late summer continues to ebb locally.
The state Department of Health reported 101 active cases in Jefferson County Tuesday, with an average of seven new cases each day. The average positive percentage has dropped to eight percent.
Forty-five percent of eligible Jefferson County residents have been fully vaccinated. Since the pandemic began, one in every five Jefferson County residents has been infected, and 145 have died.
