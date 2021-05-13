A Food City GasNGo employee had to direct traffic overflow at the pumps to deal with the number of vehicles trying to fill up with gasoline. Following a cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline, local residents flooded local gas stations – apparently fearing there would be a shortage. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Lines have been reported at several local markets this week due to gas shortages stemming from a cyber attack on a major East Coast pipeline.
The attack against Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Texas to New Jersey, began Friday night, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The shutdown is expected to be temporary, but it has caused gas shortages in many areas.
