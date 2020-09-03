A Morristown man was injured Tuesday when his motorcycle crashed on West Main Street, Dandridge Police reported.
Tony Ivy, 31, of Valley Street, was flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center by Lifestar helicopter following the 7:10 a.m. accident east of the Majestic Circle intersection, Patrolman Phillip Batts reported.
