Dandridge Council approved a $93,674 low bid Tuesday for construction of a new restroom facility at the town’s Douglas Lake Dock.
The facility, need for which arose after the Town’s $575,000 dock project became a hit with tourists, boaters, and fishermen, will be located on a site recommended by Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) between the upper and lower parking areas.
