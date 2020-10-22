Dandridge Council authorized the purchase of two key pieces of public works equipment during their meeting earlier this month.
The group approved purchase of a $149,500 knuckleboom truck, as well as an $86,000 backhoe.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: October 23, 2020 @ 5:35 am
Dandridge Council authorized the purchase of two key pieces of public works equipment during their meeting earlier this month.
The group approved purchase of a $149,500 knuckleboom truck, as well as an $86,000 backhoe.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.