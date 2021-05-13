Dandridge Council will consider a plan next month for the town’s first “mixed use” development — which would blend residential and commercial — on West Dumplin Valley Road across from Jefferson County High School.
Meeting Tuesday, Council and planners received a concept proposal from Majestic Services, LLC, for a five-plus acre tract near the Highway 92 intersection. It calls for a pizzeria, deli, convenience store, and 18 housing units, divided into a couple of “five-plexes” and a couple of “four-plexes.” The tract also has room for a small condominium that could be constructed later and includes a cul-de-sac drive.
