Originally scheduled for Saturday, September 25, the Dandridge Scots-Irish Festival has been canceled again for this year. Because of the recent spike and the continuing spread of the Covid-19 virus, the Dandridge event has been postponed until 2022. This annual event has been a favorite for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for many years. In 2019 the Festival drew approximately 7,000 people for the one day event.
The Board of Directors for the Scots-Irish Festival deliberated carefully and discussed the options at great length before deciding to cancel. It was a difficult decision, because of the impact on the local residents as well as the large number of visitors. Directors felt it was important to determine the status of the event as soon as possible, because of the significant amount of planning, preparation, and coordination needed to carry out a successful program.
