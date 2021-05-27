The “perfect volunteer,” Danny Miller (middle) was awarded “Community Patriot of the Year” award for school spirit, untold amounts of nails, and supporting senior plays to school athletics. He was honored during Scholarship Night on Monday, May 10. Presenting the award are Linda and David Noonkesser. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
In being honored with Jefferson County High’s 2021 Community Patriot Award, Danny Miller was described as the “perfect volunteer” who arrives with a smile, tools, and expertise.
He has labored untold hours to construct safe, amazing, ingenious set pieces for the annual JCHS Senior Play. Over a period of 12 years, Miller has driven untold numbers of nails, sawed innumerable boards, measured miles of trim, and most importantly kept up the spirits of others working alongside.
