A New Market woman is charged with neglect in connection with the death her 71-year-old mother last week, Sheriff Jeff Coffey reported.
Deputies were called to the Jefferson Memorial emergency room last Wednesday after Sylvia E. Rollins was brought in by paramedics in critical condition, the sheriff said. Investigators were told by paramedics that the elderly woman had been found in an extremely unkempt condition, slumped in a recliner in the garage at her daughter’s residence and struggling to breathe. She was transported to the emergency room by paramedics shortly after 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.