Jason Dean’s expertise at passing his firefighting skills on to other members of the department earned him an accolade. The training officer was named 2020 “Firefighter of the Year” at the Lakeway Central Volunteer Fire Department.
The award, presented after a vote of his colleagues, recognizes his outstanding contributions to the department and local public safety.
