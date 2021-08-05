Detectives are continuing to investigate an apparent murder/suicide involving a New Market couple early Monday morning, Sheriff Jeff Coffey reported.
Deputies responded to 1043 Shields Ridge Road at 1:34 a.m., and, arriving within seven minutes, found Paul E. West, 58, and Vanessa L. West, 49, dead inside the residence of apparent gunshot wounds, according to a report from Detective Sgt. Chris Williamson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.