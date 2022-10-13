Developers pulled their request for annexation and high density rezoning on an 80-acre Dandridge property following citizen input at a public hearing Tuesday.
Precision Construction Solutions of Talbott was planning a 250-lot subdivision on 112 acres including the land in question and another 32 acres already within city limits. They were requesting R-3 zoning, which allows 12,500 square foot lots, for the development fronting on Old Highway 92 and Isabell Drive, and stretching back along a wooded ridge toward Highway 25/70.
