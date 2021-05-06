The director of schools has reversed disciplinary action taken against a Jefferson Middle School student last week following a dispute over display of small United States Flags.
In a statement released Monday, Director of Schools Dr. Shane Johnston reports that his office was notified of a student “allegedly being suspended for displaying the American Flag.” The central office learned that an incident had occurred between two students and an administrator in the school system, the director indicates.
