Carson-Newman launched its Black History Month celebration in February with a presentation by Dr. Frank E. Dobson from Vanderbilt University. He gave each attendee at a luncheon a copy of his book, “Rendered Invisible: Stories of Blacks and Whites, Love and Hate,” and took time to answer questions from students following the presentation. – KIMARY CLELLAND | THE STANDARD BANNER
Carson-Newman launched Black History Month in last week by inviting Dr. Frank E. Dobson to speak.
Bonner Scholars Coordinator Alexander Nichols says the award-winning author “challenged students, staff, and faculty alike to think about ways they can facilitate racial reconciliation during these tumultuous times.”
