Donation from First UMC fund supports Westview unification

Peggy Hull of First United Methodist Church holds a sign indicating the amount of money the church is giving from a special fund to the Westview Cemetery, to help pay for new signage at the historic cemetery. Pictured with her is Doyal Isenberg, one of the individuals working to unite boards representing historically black and white sections of the cemetery. – DALE GENTRY | THE STANDARD BANNER
A $1,750 contribution from a special fund at First United Methodist Church of Jefferson City has the drive for new signage at historic Westview Cemetery well on its way to a $3,000 goal.
The money will help pay for new signs at the united Westview Cemetery, which recently became one organization – after decades of having boards representing separate black and white portions of the cemetery.
