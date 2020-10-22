JCHRC Activities Director Mark Greene tries out one of four benches provided to the facility by Carson-Newman University’s Faith and Justice Scholars Program and others. On hand to mark the project’s completion are (left to right) Tara Shivley, her brother and project coordinator Tanner Shivley, and Dave McNeely, FAJ Coordinator. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
As surely as necessity is the mother of invention, compassion is the midwife of generosity. Both lessons are on display at Jefferson City Health and Rehabilitation Center (JCHRC).
Thanks to local outdoor recreation therapist Tanner Shivley, Carson-Newman University Faith and Justice Scholars and donors to the cause, guests to the skilled nursing and rehab facility have outdoor benches to sit on as they visit family and friends.
