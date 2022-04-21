Downtown parking and pedestrian safety were the top issues discussed last week in a meeting of Mossy Creek Historic District business owners and Jefferson City Mayor Mitch Cain. The event was hosted by the Mossy Creek Foundation.
The first conversation centered on the new parking area at the corner of Russell Avenue North and Main Street. Having noted the site has been “graded, graveled and packed,” he said he thought a request for signage is a good idea.
As to the City’s acceptance and demolition of the Park-Belk building, he assessed, “That was the right thing to do, as it was a safety issue for all of us.”
He explained that a Public Works Department crew is working on steps and handrails to make for easier access to Tallent Street. Barbershop 2020 proprietor Taylor Seals said that he is planning to add to the side of his building a painted sign and arrow pointing to the new lot.
In response to a question from MCF Business Liaison Betty Watkins, the mayor said he’s favorable to the idea of having the area paved, seeing it as perhaps being possible when projects are being addressed this fall.
Cain drew nods and grunts of agreement when he broached the subject of Old Andrew Johnson Highway. A lengthy conversation ensued around the topic of traffic safety.
Seals took the opportunity to address the need for crosswalks in at least a couple of places, concluding, “I’m surprised somebody hasn’t been hit.”
Cain affirmed that concern, saying, “We can certainly look at crosswalks.
I think maybe getting four there (at the Russell/Old AJ intersection) and … at Branner would help.
“One of the challenges we face is that Old A.J. is a state highway, so we have to work with the state on various projects (including paving it). When it comes to that road, one of the things we desire is to see if we can just slow traffic down some, even a little bit. That would be a win-win for everybody.”
He suggested those present and other citizens to contact their state representatives about such issues.
“Send a letter or make a call. When it comes from voters that rings louder than anything that we (officials) can send.”
He also encouraged participation at City Council’s Tuesday, May 17, work session when State Representatives Andrew Farmer and Jeremy Faison are scheduled to be on hand.
MCF member Tom Kilpatrick asked about Jefferson City’s beautification committee and how the foundation might be able to join in or partner with it as a group. Cain noted that the group is an ad hoc group of citizens who work without a budget and credited the body with recent landscaping at City Center and redbud trees on Broadway Boulevard.
He also noted coming improvements to the intersection of Chucky Pike and Broadway. “You should see things in place to make that a safer intersection, as it’s probably the most congested one we have.’
