Driver flown to UT after Tuesday crash

A woman was critically injured after being thrown from her vehicle during a one-car crash Tuesday evening on Highway 139 in Dandridge.
The driver, alone in the vehicle traveling east on 139, apparently lost control and left the road near Denton Drive. The car rolled multiple times before coming to a rest, ejecting the driver in the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.