A Knoxville man was seriously injured last Wednesday night when his car left the roadway and struck a bank sign in Dandridge, police reports say.
Dandridge Volunteer Fire Department extricated Billy Drew Massengill, 49, of Inskip Road, from the wreckage of his 2008 Infiniti G20 following the crash on Highway 92, Dandridge Cpl. Trevor Jones reported. He was transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.