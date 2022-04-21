Dumptruck overturns on I-40

Two dumptruck drivers escaped injury in a mishap yesterday on Interstate 40 that left both vehicles disabled.
Dandridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 427 mile marker after one truck apparently blew an engine, spilling oil onto the road surface and causing a second truck to slide off the pavement and overturn, Chief Andy Riley reported.
“The driver of the overturned truck was able to escape without injury,” the chief said.
The incident, however, left Newport Paving Company without two of the four trucks in its fleet, he added. The trucks were not loaded at the time of the accident.
