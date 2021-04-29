Habitat for Humanity’s Carolyn Vidal and Sheila Wiggins flank dad Mike Bolton, Will Bolton and Grady Hicks during a thank you celebration Saturday. Both young men led beautification and aesthetic enhancement projects as part of earning the Eagle Scout rank. Grady’s dad, Josh Hicks, was unavailable for the photograph. – mark brown | the standard banner
Jefferson County’s Habitat for Humanity hosted a pizza party Saturday to thank Grady Hicks and Will Bolton for using their Eagle Scout projects to beautify the nonprofit’s property.
“I told them both, ‘Everything that you do matters in helping our amazing mission,’” noted Executive Director Sheila Wiggins. “This helps some Jefferson County citizens achieve the American dream of having a home.
