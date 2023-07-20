Carson Newman University and Jefferson County Emergency response agencies will be conducting a full-scale, functional exercise on the Jefferson City campus on July 27.
The drill will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. and conclude by 12 noon. The drill will include realistic emergency responder response to a simulated emergency situation at the University campus during the day.
