Dandridge Police are investigating a November 21 incident at Mountain View Academy in which inmates assaulted and injured three employees, as well as a deputy who responded to the disturbance.
Officials at Wayne Halfway House, Inc., the private contractor that operates the youth facility for the state, did not respond to a request for information this week. Wayne took over operations in February after the contract with TrueCore Behavioral Solutions was ended, following a time of turmoil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.