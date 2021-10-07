Enjoy a slice of Jefferson County life

Ready to fight fires is New Market Volunteer Fireman Shayne Coffey, pictured on Saturday, September 4 during training exercises for the department. The photo is one of 93 that are included in today’s special feature – “48 Hours ... A slice of Life in Jefferson County.” The 22-page section is printed in two parts, inside today’s isssue. It also fits in well with our salute to firefighters, as part of Fire Prevention Week, starting on Page 1C. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Day in and day out, Jefferson County is an interesting place to live. Today’s issue includes the evidence of that with almost 100 photos spread across 22 pages.
Called 48 HOURS: A Slice of Life in Jefferson County, the two sections feature the work of nine photographers who invested themselves in documenting the place we call home. From the routine to the romantic to the worshipful, our documentarians were able to capture moments that represent life well lived.
