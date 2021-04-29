Rush Strong School “Rockets” members Adrean Gonzalez and Ashley Holstron pull weeds in the garden Tuesday afternoon, in preparation for planting vegetables and flowers. Thanks to some grants, students will be able to plant the garden, and enjoy its fruits during the summer session. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Painting rocks, researching “butterfly bushes,” or just pulling weeds, Rush Strong kids are “all in” for teamwork in their own garden.
“Believe it or not, some of our students have never gardened before. We use the garden as an outdoor classroom to cover topics such as science, reading, art, and nutrition,” explains teacher and co-coordinator Mary John Wilson.
