“We don’t have any immediate plans for a new Food City store there,” K-V-A-T Stores President/CEO Steve Smith told The Standard Banner in December of last year. He said the $1.1 million purchase of property between Weigel’s convenience store and 84 Lumber was “looking a ways down the road.”
The destination got closer Monday evening as Jefferson City’s Regional Planning Commission took an administrative step toward annexing five acres adjoining about that much land already in city limits. The Commission approved recommending it along with granting the 10-acre parcel B-3 commercial zoning status, per the formal request of Tim Kuykendall on behalf of the corporation.
