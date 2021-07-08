Bud Smith sorts through a box of faded United States flags that will be retired in a ceremony on July 12. Citizens who have flags in need of dignified retirement may bring them to the Jefferson City Fire Department (104 City Center Drive) during regular business hours. – STEVE MARION | THE STANDARD BANNER
Museums display plenty of tattered and torn United States flags.
The National Museum of American History is the place to see the actual flag that inspired Francis Scott Key to write the poem that would become the national anthem. It was raised over Fort McHenry in Baltimore on the morning of September 14, 1814, to signal American victory over the British in the Battle of Baltimore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.