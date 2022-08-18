Farm to table event raises Encore support

Leah Whitus, Audrey Eskridge, Gail Schloesser and Chris Decker were among diners at Saturday’s Farm to Table Sunset Dinner. The event was a partnership between Carriage House, Dudash Farms, Encore Theatrical and Redbud Grill/Kitchen. – Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
Saturday evening’s marriage of food, entertainment, hospitality and location yielded some $5,000 for Encore Theatrical, a Morristown arts ensemble that draws performers and patrons from across the region.
Billed as a Farm to Table Sunset Dinner and hosted by Walt and Laura Stinson at their Carriage House of Dumplin Valley, the event featured a five-course meal prepared by Chef Lisa Long and her team from Redbud Deli and Redbud Kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.