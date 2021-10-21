Active cases of Covid-19 continue to drop slowly in Jefferson County, but six new deaths have been reported over the past couple of weeks.
A total of 141 Jefferson County residents have died as a result of the virus. Jefferson Memorial Hospital’s ICU is at 85 percent of capacity, and the hospital is treating a total of 16 severe cases of the virus. That’s better than the recent peak of more than 25, when Mandi Rolen White was admitted to the hospital (see related story), but still high enough to stress the system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.