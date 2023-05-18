Financial literacy program funded

Tim Coley (left), Market President for First Horizon Bank, and Cody Fleming, Market Vice-president, present Michael Cole (center) of the Jefferson County Chamber a $5,000 check to support a financial literacy program for local middle and high school students. – Dale Gentry | The Standard Banner
The First Horizon Foundation has given a $5,000 grant to the Jefferson County Educational and Community Foundation (JCECF) to provide a program on financial literacy to middle and high school students.
The check was presented last Thursday by Tim Coley, Market President for First Horizon Bank, to Michael Cole, President and CEO of the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the Foundation.
