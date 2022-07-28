Lebanon – After four rounds of competition, Rebecca Finchum of Jefferson County was named the State Collegiate Discussion Meet winner at the Tennessee Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Summer Conference. Finchum is an upcoming senior at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, majoring in animal science with a minor in OneHealth.
The Collegiate Discussion Meet is designed to simulate a committee meeting consisting of discussion and active participation. The competition is evaluated on an exchange of ideas and information on a pre-determined topic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.