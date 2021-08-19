A Strawberry Plains family lost one of their three dogs in a fire at their Old Dandridge Pike home Tuesday morning, New Market Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Sammy Solomon reported.
Quick action by firefighters contained most of the damage to the kitchen at the 1012 Old Dandridge Pike residence of Chad and Krishna Dossett. New Market, which responded with three trucks and five firefighters, was assisted by Rural Metro and Northview Kodak, Capt. Solomon said.
