Monday evening’s first reading passage of two issues will have long-term effects on Jefferson City. New water and sewer charges will generate a steady increase of revenue, and the location of a store near Highway 92 North and Broadway Boulevard should change traffic flow over time.
The water rates, which are planned over a five year arc after a comprehensive study by accountant Frank McDaniel, of Brown, Jake & McDaniel, are said to be designed to bring Jefferson City in line with other utilities in the area.
From what is presently $13.88 monthly for the first 2,000 gallons of water (within the city limits), with $3.94 per thousand gallons used beyond that, rates will grow by three percent each July through 2025. The Consumer Price Increase (CPI) is noted as the plan’s driver.
On July 1, 2022, rates will slide up to a base charge of $14.30, and $4.06 per K over; and on the same date in 2023 to $14.73, and $4.19 per K over. The same percentage hike will happen in 2024 and 2025. As of July 1, 2025, the city limit base rate is slated at $15.63 for the first 2,000 gallons of water, and $4.44 per K over.
Present out-of-city base charges of $36.26, and $11.55 per K over, will ratchet north at three precent annually to a 2025 monthly cost of $40.81 for the initial 2,000 gallons, and $13 per K over. (A complete rate schedule is available through the City of Jefferson City.)
Sewer system rates, which were deemed out of line in terms of both service costs and in comparison to other area providers, will employ a catch-up strategy.
From what is $15.91 monthly for the first 2,000 gallons of waste processed (within the city limits), with $5.84 per thousand gallons used beyond that, rates will grow six percent on January 1, 2022 to $16.87 monthly for the initial 2,000 gallons (within the city limits), with $6.19 per thousand gallons moved thereafter.
On July 1, 2022, base rates will tick up by the three percent CPI to $17.37, and $6.38 per K over. The last six percent increase happens on January 1, 2023, with only the three percent CPI bumps hitting each July thereafter. On July 1, 2025, the city limit base rate will be $20.12 for the first 2,000 gallons of water, and $7.39 per K over.
Present out-of-city base sewer charges of $45.84, and $15.99 per K over, will notch up accordingly over the five year structure and land on July 1, 2025 at $57.96 for the first 2,000 gallons, and $20.22 per K over. (A complete rate schedule is likewise offered by the City of Jefferson City.)
The fees structure for connections and system tap charges have also been set.
Connection fees for water service are being structured in three classes and will eliminate different costs in one case, whether inside or out of city limits. Connections for new residential customers will become $60.
Rental property connections will be $60 inside the limits and $75 beyond city limits. Commercial operation connections will land at $75 inside and $120 outside. Industrial connections will be charged $150 per within the border and $300 beyond it.
As of the new plan, tap fees start at $1,100 for a 3/4-inch diameter line and move incrementally to $9,350 for a six-inch diameter line. Meter fees begin at $750 and offer breaks for subsequent units.
A public hearing on those matters will be held before the next regular meeting, December 6, as will a hearing for the annexation of a 5.81 parcel of property expected for a coming Food City grocery store.
Food City annexation
Food City Vice President Stephen Spangler requested the annexation, according to a letter included in the Council packet, “for future development within the City of Jefferson City.”
The 10.9 acres the corporation owns is anchored between 84 Lumber and Weigel’s, approximately half of which is in the county. No timeline has been presented for site prep or Regional Planning Commission protocols.
In other property matters, Council held a public hearing before completing ordinance work to clean up zoning (from R-2 to B-3) on two pieces of property in the Meadow Spring subdivision. Requested by David Hayes and Dr. Ernesto Mejia (Pulmonary Associates of Morristown, P.C.), the zoning reconfiguration was approved unanimously.
