First TCAC home in county underway

It was an exciting, historic day in White Pine Tuesday with “a groundbreaking that is almost a housewarming” enthused Retha Patton, Housing Program Director of Tennessee’s Community Assistance Corporation (TCAC).
Representatives of TCAC and The Depot, the Morristown Area Chamber of Commerce, financial partners, Mayor Fred Taylor of White Pine, and Jefferson County Mayor Mark Potts all turned out to celebrate the first home of three under construction in the county for new homeowner Candace Blair, presently of Jefferson City.
TCAC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that recently achieved recognition as a HUD-approved Certified Housing Development Organization (CHDO). As a result of this distinction, the organization received a $1 million grant to develop up to 20 homes in Jefferson, Sevier, and Union counties.
Homes will be sold to eligible buyers who meet HUD’s low-to-moderate income guidelines, are first-time homebuyers, and are able to bear the debt burden of a mortgage. Median income of the average homeowner in the program is around $35,000.
Approved buyers are involved every step of the way, including financial and homeownership education, and selecting their home’s floor plan. Homes are sold at market value with sales subsidized through grant and shared-equity assistance in order to meet the buyer’s approved mortgage loan amount. The initial home in White Pine, one of three currently under construction across the county, has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a comfortable 1,200 square feet.
“TCAC is changing lives,” said 1st Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for TCAC Teresa Brooks-Taylor. “They are making a difference in building a home where people will feel safe and now have a place to raise their families.”
For homeowner Candace Blair, who said she was recently informed by the contractor that she and her family may be moving in as early as August, “it’s amazing, a big blessing, and I’m thankful to be a part of this.”
For more information on TCAC’s programs or to apply, call 423-586-7636 or email admin@tcac1.org Their office is located at 740 East Main Street in Morristown.
