First TCAC home in county underway

Pictured at Tuesday’s grondbreaking of the first TCAC home in Jefferson County are (from left) Stephanie Wesson, Lakeway Area Habitat for Humanity; Steve Amos, President of First People’s Bank; Teresa Brooks-Taylor, Vice Chair of the TCAC Board; Kelsey Parks, Executive Director of TCAC; homeowner Candace Blair; Shannon Delk, Housing Program Manager for TCAC; Dr. Tony Miksa, representing the Morristown Area Chamber; Retha Patton, Housing Program Director for TCAC; General Contractor Scott Brooks; White Pine Mayor Fred Taylor; Jessica Rich, Vice President of HomeTrust Bank; and Jefferson County Mayor Mark Potts. - Jennifer Winkler | The Standard Banner