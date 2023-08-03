Flipping homes with a purpose

TCAC Executive Director Krystal Keller Gibbons (center) talks with Clinch Powell colleagues Rebecca Dillow, Director of Strategy and Development Rebecca Dillow and Counseling Client Development Manager Susan Eribarne, during a recent Fahe open house. – Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
Area Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises (Fahe) member organizations came together recently to unveil a Jefferson City home that represents an innovative take on combating the housing crisis for many families. A recent distribution of stimulus aid will help them fund more projects.
Made up of nonprofit housing and community development agencies across upper East Tennessee, the region’s Fahe network sponsored the first annual Making Housing Work for Working Families fair. The open house/drop-in luncheon provided the agencies the chance to highlight a diverse range of support and funding sources employed to build homes, as well as rehabilitate and repair existing properties. Through the process, clients receive vital educational opportunities, including financial counseling.
