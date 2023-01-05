Part of Carson-Newman University’s Maddox Student Activities Center flooded over the Christmas holiday break.
According to a statement from C-N officials, “Our DPS (Department of Public Safety) discovered a ruptured fire sprinkler in the main entrance of the MSAC around 8:45 p.m. Christmas Eve. On the same night, crews were able to restore heat and electricity, which was critical given the low temps that had been experienced for several days.”
