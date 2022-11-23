Food City District Manager Bobby Parvin hands a $4,000 contribution to Katelyn Zielinski, Director of Elisha’s Food Pantry. Laura Smith, Food City HR Coordinator and White Pine Store Manager Melissa Cody were also part of the presentation. – Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
Food City presented Race Against Hunger funds to local non-profit hunger relief organizations last week. Appalachian Outreach was awarded $4,000; Mobile Life House was awarded $2,000, and Windmill Way was awarded $1,000 in proceeds. Pictured in front, from left are Karrie Foust, Appalachian Outreach; Ariela and Allison Glover, Mobile Life House; Carol Matanic and Marie Richmond, Windmill Way. In back, from left are Brady Parvin, District Manager for Food City; Kevin Carter, Store Manager in Jefferson City; and Lester Steinburg, Windmill Way. – Submitted
Food City District Manager Bobby Parvin hands a $4,000 contribution to Katelyn Zielinski, Director of Elisha’s Food Pantry. Laura Smith, Food City HR Coordinator and White Pine Store Manager Melissa Cody were also part of the presentation. – Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
Food City presented Race Against Hunger funds to local non-profit hunger relief organizations last week. Appalachian Outreach was awarded $4,000; Mobile Life House was awarded $2,000, and Windmill Way was awarded $1,000 in proceeds. Pictured in front, from left are Karrie Foust, Appalachian Outreach; Ariela and Allison Glover, Mobile Life House; Carol Matanic and Marie Richmond, Windmill Way. In back, from left are Brady Parvin, District Manager for Food City; Kevin Carter, Store Manager in Jefferson City; and Lester Steinburg, Windmill Way. – Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.