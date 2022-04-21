For the love of a pickup truck

It was love at first sight for Tracy Bailey.
He felt a sense of destiny the moment he saw the 1972 Chevrolet C-10 pickup in the Second Source Thrift Store parking lot several years ago.
He found that the owner, a gentleman named Bob, worked there. Bob, however, had no intention of selling it.
“He said it was his only transportation and he couldn’t let it go,” said Bailey. “I asked him several times, but he never could sell it and then I stopped seeing it.”
And then, one fine day, his heart jumped when he saw it parked in front of 60 Beans Coffee with a for sale sign on it. His heart jumped a second time when the phone number couldn’t connect.
He tried several times to no avail, then decided to leave this note.
“This is Tracy. I’ve talked to you about this truck in the past. Would you please call this number? I’m still very interested in it.”
When Bob returned the call, which Bailey said was several hours later, what he said must mean that he believes in true love.
“I knew you wanted the truck, but I didn’t know how to find you,” he said.
He said he had gone to Bailey’s former employer but, in a 21st century privacy-conscious world, they wouldn’t tell him where his guaranteed buyer had gone. So, therefore, Bob went fishing with the only bait he had.
“He put it out there with a bad number on the sign,” Bailey was overheard saying to a new friend at last year’s Cruise Against Cancer event.
“Now that’s a car guy taking care of another car guy,” the other fellow said. “And it’s a great story.”
A way that Bailey honors his mother, a 20-year-plus breast cancer survivor, is to support fundraising efforts, like a cruise-in this weekend. He will have his truck at Saturday’s 2022 Cruise Against Cancer, slated for Newport’s City Park from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., whatever the weather.
Designed to raise living expense funds for those fighting cancer, the cruise-in is the brainchild of Dumplin’ Valley resident Nathan Manning, who plans and pulls it off with wife Jessica and a band of volunteers. They expect to break the $300,000 cumulative mark this year.
“Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group uses 100 percent of the funds we raise to assist with utility bills, grocery expenses, fuel costs, home improvements, and various other necessities,” said Manning. “Celebrate Life is a pure charity all-volunteer organization, with absolutely no paid employees, minimal accounting fees, and a full focus on helping those in need.”
Donations can be made online by searching “Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group” (Newport, Tennessee) or directly via the Network for Good www.nfggive.com/guidestar/62-1854671. Checks made out to Celebrate Life, with “Cruise Against Cancer” on the memo line, may be mailed to Cruise Against Cancer, c/o Celebrate Life, P.O. Box 263, Newport, TN 37822.
