Ford leads LWV program on women’s suffrage

Jefferson City, TN (37760)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 48F. Winds SE at less than 5 mph, becoming SW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 48F. Winds SE at less than 5 mph, becoming SW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.