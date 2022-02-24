Ford leads LWV program on women’s suffrage

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 48F. Winds SE at less than 5 mph, becoming SW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Assistant Carson-Newman University Professor Dr. Amanda Ford presented an animated, historic and compelling program about the Women’s Suffrage Movement to members of Jefferson County’s League of Women Voters at last week’s meeting. – Gayle Page | The Standard Banner
February’s meeting of the Jefferson County League of Women Voters hosted guest speaker Dr. Amanda Ford.
Dr. Ford, Carson-Newman’s 2021 Teaching Excellence and Leadership Award recipient, presented the historical topic “Women and the Body Politic.” The lively and interesting presentation related to women’s suffrage, an effort that took nearly 100 years and a host of determined women to achieve.
