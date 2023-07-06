Friends of Fire Department present $50,000 to White Pine

Friends of the White Pine Fire Department presented a $50,000 check to the city Tuesday, to help purchase a new truck to replace a 25-year-old Grumman model. Standing in front of the 1988 truck are, from left, City Councilman Tyler Marshall; County Commissioner Paul Lowe; Johnny Walker, treasurer of Friends of the Fire Department; Mayor Fred Taylor; Fire Chief Chad Cotter; Assistant Chief Josh Sinard; and City Recorder Alyson Susong. – Dale Gentry | The Standard Banner
