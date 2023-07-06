Friends of Fire Department present $50,000 to White Pine

Friends of the White Pine Fire Department presented a $50,000 check to the city Tuesday, to help purchase a new truck to replace a 25-year-old Grumman model. Standing in front of the 1988 truck are, from left, City Councilman Tyler Marshall; County Commissioner Paul Lowe; Johnny Walker, treasurer of Friends of the Fire Department; Mayor Fred Taylor; Fire Chief Chad Cotter; Assistant Chief Josh Sinard; and City Recorder Alyson Susong. – Dale Gentry | The Standard Banner

Starting in 2017 the Friends of the White Pine Fire Department had an idea to raise money for a new fire engine the department was going to have to purchase, replacing 25-year-old Engine 22.

A mailout was initiated and since then the community response has been overwhelming. A check for $50,000 presented Tuesday brings the total donated to the Town of White Pine to over $80,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.