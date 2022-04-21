From stray to internet sensation

From life on the streets as a stray in early 2020 to rounding out the semi-finals of America’s Favorite Pet Contest this month, the intriguing, swishing ‘tail’ of Julius Meowser is one that bears sharing.
“I was walking along, minding my business, when out of an orange colored sky, (flash, bam, alakazam) wonderful you came by …”
Mike and Debra McDermitt of New Market likely relate to the serendipitous mood in the opening lyrics of Nat King Cole’s standard, “Orange-Colored Sky”. It was late in 2019 when they crossed paths with a curiously roaming orange tabby cat in their Florida neighborhood. The McDermitts assumed he belonged to a neighbor or that he appreciated good music, sauntering over to listen to Mike and his band’s jam session.
Noticing a swollen injured eye and his tipped ear – indicative of a feral feline that has been spayed or neutered – he had other scratches and scrapes on his face and legs, too. A neighbor disclosed her assumption that he had been abandoned, so she had invited him to mingle with her cats while caring for his injuries. Not getting along very well with her cats, new battle wounds seemed to pop up regularly.
Regular offerings of tuna and treats slowly coaxed the stray into trusting them until a turning point on March 25, 2020. Discovering he had been declawed the moment he jumped up into Mike’s lap, they understood why he constantly had new injuries: he was unable to defend himself.
Needing to be an indoor cat, they extended a southern welcome to move in with them. He took a liking to a calmer indoor lifestyle quickly, so the neighbor that had been fostering turned over his medicine and toys to the McDermitts.
“He came inside and came into our hearts that day,” Debra said wistfully over the phone. His name comes from a few sources of inspiration: his coat is the color of an Orange “Julius” drink and a colleague thought “Caesar” was too heavy a burden, playfully suggesting “Meowser” instead. Julius Meowser suited him perfectly, they thought.
Five months later, they moved to Tennessee. The home they had hoped to purchase fell through, landing them in an apartment upon arrival. Shortly after settling in, Debra came down with COVID-19, losing her sense of taste and smell for a couple weeks.
Trying to rally in spite of a few autoimmune disorders proved difficult. The aches and pains were intense, but among her caregivers was Julius, who seemed to know just where to lie on her.
“As a retired massage therapist myself, it was like he was performing Cat Reiki or cat-u-pressure massage wherever he laid on me,” she said. For two weeks, he didn’t leave her side, his companionship aiding a restful recovery.
Apartment living was not the right fit for an outdoorsy family, leading the McDermitts to purchase a camper in 2021.
Julius already enjoyed long walks on a harness along the shores of Douglas Lake or at Paschal Carter Park in Knoxville on the trails, so camper life was a good fit for him, too. From his window perch, soaking up the sunshine or watching goats and chickens at the neighbor’s farm are pastimes he frequently engages in – whether his subjects appreciate his adoration or not.
Since entering the America’s Favorite Pet contest in early February, the hashtag #JuliusMeowser has become the go-to way to view photos, contest posts, and his progress in the contest’s voting.
Prior to the contest, Julius did not have a presence on social media, but he has been steadily building a devoted following. Debra estimated there were tens of thousands of cats competing for the $5,000 grand prize at the outset. As the world’s largest internet-based voting pet contest, America’s Favorite Pet encourages participants to enlist the support of their friends, family, and social media followers to cast online votes for their pet.
Making donations in the pet’s name increases the number of votes, but Debbie encouraged his supporters to use the daily free vote on Facebook instead. She also suggested his supporters donate directly to PAWS if they wished.
Through the support of friends, family, followers and cat-loving internet strangers, Julius Meowser soared through initial rounds of voting and placed first in his group in the quarterfinals. He went on to finish 16th in his group in the semifinals out of 64 cats.
The winner of the contest was announced on April 15, claiming the grand prize of $5,000, and will be featured in Catster or Dogster Magazine.
This year may not have been Julius Meowser’s big win, but there’s always next year.
“The contest was a great experience overall, we would definitely do it again,” said Debra. When asked for a quote from Julius, the cat who rescued them, the McDermitts feel confident he would say, “Julius Meowser here, do you have any lovins for me?”
