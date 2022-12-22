Gallup is new city manager

James Gallup (right) speaks with Jefferson City Industrial Development Board Member Bryan Miller and Public Works Director Porter Massengill. Gallup’s hiring was ratified by Council and his contract approved during a called meeting last week. – Mark Brown | The Standard Banner

During a special called meeting last Wednesday, Jefferson City Council officially hired James Gallup as the municipality’s city manager following the retirement of John Johnson after 25 years of service.

The body unanimously endorsed hiring Gallup, who has been assistant city manager of Athens, Tennessee, after interviewing him and two other candidates last month. His first day on duty will begin just after the holidays, on Tuesday, January 3.

