Gambrell sworn in as Dandridge postmaster

Manager of Post Offices for East Tennessee Jason Salgo (left) swears in Jeffery Gambrell as the new Dandridge Postmaster Tuesday. Standing with Gambreel are his wife Carla, along with daughters Makenzie and Piper. – Steven Lloyd | The Standard Banner

Jeffery “Jeff” Gambrell is officially the new Dandridge postmaster after being sworn in Tuesday.

Gambrell, who will oversee delivery and retail operations at the Dandridge Post Office, was selected for the position on April 23, 2022.

