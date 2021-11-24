Glenmore Mansion hosting Christmas candlelight tours

Service Learning students from Jefferson County High School helped prepare Glenmore for its annual Christmas Candlelight Tours on November 15, helping decorate the historic house museum for the holidays. Kaley Lowe, perched on a ladder, places an angel atop the tree in the parlor at Glenmore. Glenmore, located on Old Andrew Johnson Highway in Jefferson City, will be open for Christmas tours December 4-5, and December 11-12.– DALE GENTRY | THE STANDARD BANNER
Glenmore Mansion will be hosting its annual Christmas candlelight tours on December 4-5 and December 11-12, from 5 to 9 p.m. each night.
The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for preschoolers. No reservations are necessary. Tickets are purchased upon entry, cash only. New groups are admitted every 15 minutes, with the last tour entering at 8:30 p.m. Tours are self-directed and at your own pace, but docents will be in each room to answer questions and share about Glenmore’s history.
