Employees of Appalachian Electric Cooperative were out bright and early last Tuesday morning to greet Jefferson Memorial Hospital employees reporting for the day shift, thanking them for their hard work in combating the Covid pandemic. The AEC crew parked a couple of large utility trucks in front of the hospital, and held signs thanking them for their dedication to maintaining the health of Jefferson County and its citizens. The gesture was part of a week-long “Frontline Workers Week” salute, organized by the City of Jefferson City. – DALE GENTRY | THE STANDARD BANNER
The payoff of Jefferson City’s endeavor to recognize community servants through “Healthcare Professionals, First Responders and Frontline Workers’ Week” continues, as thank-you banners and well wishes adorn merchant and business signs almost a week after its conclusion.
Heidi Potts said the coordinated display of gratitude by so many community organizations and individuals was moving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.