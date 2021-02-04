Paramedic Adam Newman works on an equipment inventory yesterday in one of the Jefferson County Emergency Medical Service’s ambulances. County Commission agreed to apply for a grant to fund new ambulances for the service. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
County Commissioners have approved a plan to seek up to $420,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to help purchase new ambulances and other Emergency Medical Service equipment.
County EMS Director Brad Phillips said the application, due later this month, is still being drafted but will request funds for two ambulances and more of the power lift cots and load-assist systems used by EMS for the past eight years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.