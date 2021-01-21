Dandridge Council approved the purchase of a new quick-response vehicle for the Volunteer Fire Department, using funds from a Jefferson Healthcare Foundation grant and the department’s donation account.
The 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD, which is a crew cab with four-wheel drive, will be purchased for $34,189 from Wilson County Motors through the state bid program. The truck will be used to carry fire department officers and extra fire-fighting equipment to a scene, such as hazardous materials mitigation equipment, extra air pack bottles, and scene management materials, Fire Chief Andy Riley reported.
