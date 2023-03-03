Jefferson County Mayor Mark Potts and the Jefferson County Commission cordially invite the community to the Groundbreaking Ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on the Jefferson County Clerk & Election Complex on Tuesday, March 7, at 4:30 p.m., 760 Justice Center Drive in Dandridge.
Groundbreaking Ceremony for Jefferson County Clerk & Election Complex set Tuesday
