Ground was broken this week for the 33rd home built by Jefferson County’s Habitat for Humanity. Pictured in front, from left, are: Jefferson City Council members Ailene Combs and Sheila Purkey; Judy Ferguson; Caleb Clingenpeel; Habitat Director Krystal Keller; Mia Brooks; Ma’kaylee Brooks; Crystalin Brooks; Tristen Brooks; Habitat Chair Shelia Wiggins; Richard Hall, and Logan Dvorak. In back, from left, are: Jefferson City Christian Church Pastor Luke Emmert; Chad Morris; Mike Ferguson; Jeff Chitwood; Eric Ogle; Chamber of Commerce Interim President Diondre Jackson; Chamber board members Julie Livesay, David Longmire and Cindy Holt; Tennova CEO Ben Ridder, Trevor Gentry; Mike Cochran; Debbie Cochran; Jeff Hayes, and Laurena Dvorak. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
In welcoming benefactors and guests to the groundbreaking of a new Racine Ridge home, Jefferson County’s Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Krystal Keller said she has learned lessons in the process of getting ready to build the organization’s thirty-third home.
“Ever since I started working (as CFO in 2019) we have been talking about house number 33, house number 33 and, every time we were about to start, something happened,” she said.
