Habitat gets $1 million for housing

Jefferson County Habitat for Humanity’s Caleb Clingenpeel and TDHA Executive Director Ralph Perrey hold a ceremonial check representing an almost $1 million grant. The reimbursement award is expected to provide at least five new homes. – Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
Jefferson County Habitat for Humanity will begin constructing the first of five Racine Ridge homes later this year, thanks Jefferson County Habitat for Humanity will begin constructing the first of five Racine Ridge homes later this year, thanks to a $999,195 grant HOME CDHO award. The grant was presented by Tennessee Housing Development Agency Executive Director Ralph Perrey on Wednesday of last week.
Speaking to local Habitat staffers and volunteers, Perrey said, “We at THDA take particular satisfaction in the support we’ve been able to provide Habitat for Humanity on a statewide level and for individual chapters like yours. There is just something nice in knowing that when we do our work right, every day somebody in this state is a little bit better housed.”
